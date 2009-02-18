Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

“I’m Not Looking“, about the realization that fulfilment does not come from other people (ooh, is that deep or what?)

“I Oughta Know By Now“, a feeling I’ve had a few times

“Heaven is Never“, a slick and soulful mid-tempo

“Open Your Heart“, a pretty big hit for CB Milton a few years back. It’s just dying for someone to cover it! I’ll post more of these songs later.

CB Milton on iTunes

“Angel” This was originally intended for a major French rock star (only a bribe will unseal my lips) and has been re-arranged several times over the years. Chris Christoffels wrote the melody. Muzzy Horn sings on this version and adds that tasteful blues guitar in the middle. Herman Martin did the arrangement. Ta to both. Incidentally, the banner at the top of the page features some of the lyrics. I didn’t dress them up: Herman did actually spill his tea on the lyric sheet!

