Where Are You Now lyrics

Of the tracks I co-wrote for 2 Unlimited, “Where Are You Now” is by far the most popular. The track was composed and recorded after the other ones on the album “No Limits”. If I remember well, the rest of the album had been circulated to the various distributors around the world. The US label came back with the idea of doing a song with a different vibe to the other techno/dance tracks (which included future hits “No Limit” and “Tribal Dance)”.

So pretty much at the last minute, Peter Bauwens and Phil Wilde came up with this haunting, sentimental melody, which I quickly dubbed an electro-weepie. The lyrics – as you can clearly hear – are about separation, and specifically the questions that arise after someone leaves. I won’t go into them too much, as you can add your own story. To be honest, it is based on someone else’s story anyway.

Where are you now?

Do you think of us?

Do you think that it was worth it?

“Where Are You Now” is a huge success on YouTube, with well over 1.2 million views across the various versions despite the fact that it was never released as a single. It has been sung by a few people, notably Mirjana who did a version in Serbian! The version I link to here is the most popular. I have no idea why someone thought it would be interesting to add a video of German troops in the desert. If it bothers you, there are other versions here.

Where are you Now?

I watch the door but no one comes through

I watch the sun fading pictures of you

Nothing I do can kill the chill inside

Silver days, wishes come true

Simple thoughts, enough love for two

Sharing a dream, sharing the warmth we had

Where’s the flame that kept us in motion?

Did it burn out as well?

Where’s the flame, did you take it with you?

Where are you now?

Do you think of us?

Do you think that it was worth it?

Where are you now?

Are you alone?

Do you know that I’ve be waiting?

I’ve been waiting while the sun goes down

All the roads, you take in a life

Streets you see a thousand times

But none of them roads bring me to your door

Where’s the flame that kept us in motion?

Did it burn out as well?

Where’s the flame, could you take it with you

Where are you now?

Do you think of us?

Do you think that it was worth it?

Where are you now?

Are you alone?

Should I hope that you are waiting

Where are you now?

Do you think of us?

Do you think that it was worth it?

Where are you now?

Are you alone?

Can you see that I’ve been waiting?

I’ve been waiting while the sun goes down

If you listen

You will hear

Close your eyes

The light is near

Yeah….Yeah…Yeah…Yeheah!!!

Where’s the flame that kept you in motion?

Did it burn out as well?

Where’s the flame could you take it with you

Where are you now?

Do you think of us?

Do you think that it was worth it?

Where are you now?

Will I ever know?

Are you somewhere I can find you?

Somewhere the sun always shines

Words: Michael Leahy Music: Peter Bauwens/Phil Wilde

Published by Decos bvba