I was surprised to see recently that radio plays for “Open Your Heart” are stronger than any other CB Milton track. I still think it’s a great song, which is a combination of CB’s fantastic singing and the fact that Phil, Peter and I put together a pretty cool song (we also wrote some duds, but allow me to enjoy my little moment of self-satisfaction on this one at least). Like every track we did for CB, the idea was to combine his soulful voice with a strong melody and that thumping big Eurodance/House sound.

The lyrics are pretty straightforward, I think – the tale of a guy who feels that things are slipping away and asks for his companion to trust their feelings. I’m not sure I recommend doing this in real life as we are often surprised by what lies in peoples’ hearts! But it makes for a good enough song lyric.

If you want to cover this song, get in touch.



Open Your Heart

Well you can put your fate in loving arms

And you can trust that love can be

Why don’t you open your heart,

Open your heart, open your heart to me?

Is there a word I can say? A word that will make you stay?

Tell me the secret, tell me the secret, tell me there is a way

Has something gone wrong, has something got in your way?

Tell me the secret, tell me the secret, but tell me there is a way

People meet, people part, people break their hearts in two

People love, people learn, people share in all they do

Well they can put their fate in loving arms

And they can trust that love will be

Why don’t you open your heart,

open your heart, open your heart to me?

Maybe there’s someone you know, someone who can’t let go

You got to think of the future, think of tomorrow, know where you want to go

People meet, people part, surely we can make it through?

‘cos there are people who love, who can share in al they day

Well they can put their fate in loving arms

And they can trust that love will be

Why don’t you open your heart,

open your heart, open your heart to me?

Well you can put your fate in loving arms

And you can trust my love will be

Why don’t you open your heart,

open your heart, open your heart to me?

Music and lyrics by Bauwens/Leahy/Wilde – All rights reserved