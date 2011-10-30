Nothing Like the Rain This was one of the last tracks we worked on for the “Real Things” album (and is placed strategically at the end – a great place). The demo I received was already very very close to the structure and vibe of the final track. Anita gave one of her best performances on here, with Peter Bauwens laying and re-laying layers of vocals for that lush feel. I remember there was vaguely talk of getting a gospel choir to sing the chorus. I’m glad they didn’t as the track stands on its own with Anita’s heartfelt singing balanced by Ray’s words of wisdom.
I have to say, though, that it is a little bitter-sweet. At the time, there were already strong tensions between the various parties. Being a sentimental slob, I opened up with Anita asking “Where do we go from here?” The answer comes later, in “And we won’t give up and we won’t give in / When there is so much left to do”. This is by far the track I get the most correspondence about, which is nice as I still love it myself. People react to the note of hope in the song.
Nothing Like the Rain lyrics
Ray: There’s nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain
To come and wash away, away the pain
Anita: Let me ask a question
Where do we go from here
Playing games to pass the time – but that’s OK
‘Cos time in on our side
There’s nothing like the rain
Falling down again
To come and wash away the pain
There’s nothing like the rain
Falling down again
To clear the air so we see again
If I make a promise
I’ll never let you down, oh no
Love will surely break your heart – or so they say
But we can turn that around
There’s nothing like the rain
Falling down again
To come and wash away the pain
There’s nothing like the rain
Nothing like the rain
To clear the air so we see again
And we won’t give up
No we won’t give in
When there’s so much we can do
And we won’t give up
No we won’t give in
When there is so much left to do
Ray: It’s here – Can you feel it?
A chance to change your world if you want it
You can give up a lot, but don’t give in
Be ready for the break when it comes your way
Today, I say, be prepared
A break in the clouds -You will be heard
Raise your voice, stake your claim
After the storm, after the rain
There’s nothing like the rain
Falling down again
To come and wash away the pain
There’s nothing like the rain
Nothing like the rain
To clear the air so we see again
And we won’t give up
No we won’t give in
When there’s so much we can do
And we won’t give up
No we won’t give in
When there is so much left to do
Written by: Michael Leahy/Phil Wilde/Peter Bauwens (c)Decos
If you want the sheet music, just let me know. If ever you do play “Nothing Like the Rain”, don’t forget the PRS/Sacem/Ascap sheets! They are really important to us. Thanks.
“Nothing Like The Rain” is a great song by 2 Unlimited.
Thanks for sharing the story behind it!
Thanks, Alex.
How come Nothing like the rain is not on iTunes or the other website? Must be missing out on something there, surely?
H
Thanks Herman. The track is now available on iTunes Belgium and the Netherlands (but not the others – WTF?): http://ow.ly/k0EZp
Michael
I like this song but doesn’t know the story behind it. Thanks to author for posting this.
wonderful lyrics and nice song my i like it
2 Unlimited still play this song at their concerts.
