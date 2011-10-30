Nothing Like the Rain lyrics


Nothing Like the Rain Nothing_Like_The_Rain_coverThis was one of the last tracks we worked on for the “Real Things” album (and is placed strategically at the end – a great place). The demo I received was already very very close to the structure and vibe of the final track. Anita gave one of her best performances on here, with Peter Bauwens laying and re-laying layers of vocals for that lush feel. I remember there was vaguely talk of getting a gospel choir to sing the chorus. I’m glad they didn’t as the track stands on its own with Anita’s heartfelt singing balanced by Ray’s words of wisdom.

I have to say, though, that it is a little bitter-sweet. At the time, there were already strong tensions between the various parties. Being a sentimental slob, I opened up with Anita asking “Where do we go from here?” The answer comes later, in “And we won’t give up and we won’t give in / When there is so much left to do”. This is by far the track I get the most correspondence about, which is nice as I still love it myself. People react to the note of hope in the song.

 

Ray: There’s nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain
To come and wash away, away the pain

Anita: Let me ask a question
Where do we go from here
Playing games to pass the time – but that’s OK
‘Cos time in on our side

There’s nothing like the rain
Falling down again
To come and wash away the pain
There’s nothing like the rain
Falling down again
To clear the air so we see again

If I make a promise
I’ll never let you down, oh no
Love will surely break your heart – or so they say
But we can turn that around

There’s nothing like the rain
Falling down again
To come and wash away the pain
There’s nothing like the rain
Nothing like the rain
To clear the air so we see again

And we won’t give up
No we won’t give in
When there’s so much we can do
And we won’t give up
No we won’t give in
When there is so much left to do

Ray: It’s here – Can you feel it?
A chance to change your world if you want it
You can give up a lot, but don’t give in
Be ready for the break when it comes your way
Today, I say, be prepared
A break in the clouds -You will be heard
Raise your voice, stake your claim
After the storm, after the rain

There’s nothing like the rain
Falling down again
To come and wash away the pain
There’s nothing like the rain
Nothing like the rain
To clear the air so we see again

And we won’t give up
No we won’t give in
When there’s so much we can do
And we won’t give up
No we won’t give in
When there is so much left to do

Written by: Michael Leahy/Phil Wilde/Peter Bauwens (c)Decos

