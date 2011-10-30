

Nothing Like the Rain This was one of the last tracks we worked on for the “Real Things” album (and is placed strategically at the end – a great place). The demo I received was already very very close to the structure and vibe of the final track. Anita gave one of her best performances on here, with Peter Bauwens laying and re-laying layers of vocals for that lush feel. I remember there was vaguely talk of getting a gospel choir to sing the chorus. I’m glad they didn’t as the track stands on its own with Anita’s heartfelt singing balanced by Ray’s words of wisdom.

I have to say, though, that it is a little bitter-sweet. At the time, there were already strong tensions between the various parties. Being a sentimental slob, I opened up with Anita asking “Where do we go from here?” The answer comes later, in “And we won’t give up and we won’t give in / When there is so much left to do”. This is by far the track I get the most correspondence about, which is nice as I still love it myself. People react to the note of hope in the song.

Nothing Like the Rain lyrics

Ray: There’s nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain

To come and wash away, away the pain

Anita: Let me ask a question

Where do we go from here

Playing games to pass the time – but that’s OK

‘Cos time in on our side

There’s nothing like the rain

Falling down again

To come and wash away the pain

There’s nothing like the rain

Falling down again

To clear the air so we see again

If I make a promise

I’ll never let you down, oh no

Love will surely break your heart – or so they say

But we can turn that around

There’s nothing like the rain

Falling down again

To come and wash away the pain

There’s nothing like the rain

Nothing like the rain

To clear the air so we see again

And we won’t give up

No we won’t give in

When there’s so much we can do

And we won’t give up

No we won’t give in

When there is so much left to do

Ray: It’s here – Can you feel it?

A chance to change your world if you want it

You can give up a lot, but don’t give in

Be ready for the break when it comes your way

Today, I say, be prepared

A break in the clouds -You will be heard

Raise your voice, stake your claim

After the storm, after the rain

There’s nothing like the rain

Falling down again

To come and wash away the pain

There’s nothing like the rain

Nothing like the rain

To clear the air so we see again

And we won’t give up

No we won’t give in

When there’s so much we can do

And we won’t give up

No we won’t give in

When there is so much left to do

Written by: Michael Leahy/Phil Wilde/Peter Bauwens (c)Decos

If you want the sheet music, just let me know. If ever you do play “Nothing Like the Rain”, don’t forget the PRS/Sacem/Ascap sheets! They are really important to us. Thanks.

