You might want to listen to “It’s a Loving Thing” without watching the video, which was a bit dodgy even way back in the nineties (what was the label thinking?). This is from CB Milton’s second album, and is definitely the track that is remembered the most. Peter Bauwens, Phil Wilde and myself Michael Leahy were on a bit of a roll when we wrote it, as we had a few minor hits with CB already (and had worked on the 2 Unlimited albums, which helped).

It’s very much a track of its times musically, with the big infectious synth opening and a really uplifting chorus. CB gave it everything he had, and it fits his voice perfectly. The song crops up regularly on nineties compilations. Incidentally, we control the publishing and master rights. If anyone wants to use it, just get in touch via the contacts page.

Lyrically, the song is abut the changes love can bring. I have been asked if the third verse does not make it a gay anthem. The answer is not necessarily. It’s simply about a friendship that changes when one of the friends get bitten by the lurv bug!

It’s a Loving Thing lyrics

Joe sighed and closed his eyes

Can’t think of what to say

It’s so clear when he sees her face

But words just slip away

In other days in other times

He’d laugh and walk on by

But that was then and this is now

So happy he could cry

(It’s a loving thing) It will change your life

Change it every way

(It’s a loving thing) You can bet your life

It happens every day, hey, every day

Two girls in a lonely town

Wonder what’s in store

They shared dreams of running around

But one don’t run no more

In other days with other boys

She’d laugh and walk on by

But whereas once she never loved

She knows that she will try

(It’s a loving thing) It will change your life

Change it every way

(It’s a loving thing) You can bet your life

It happens every day, hey, every day

Oh, hey, oh, hey

Loving thing (Loving thing)

Oho, oho

Call me, I’ll be waiting

Can you hear me, I’m facing changes

Call me if you’re ready

I’m waiting, I’m facing changes now

Oooh, yeah

It happens every day

Oho, oh

(It’s a loving thing) It will change your life

Change it every way

(It’s a loving thing) You can bet your life

It happens every day

(It’s a loving thing) It will change your life

Change it every way

(It’s a loving thing) You can bet your life

It happens every day, hey, every day

(It’s a loving thing)

(It’s a loving thing)

(It’s a loving thing)

Oh yeah, love, oh, love

It happens every day

Love, oh, love

UPDATE: “It’s a Loving Thing” is finally available as a download from iTunes along with other CB Milton tracks:



“It’s a Loving Thing”, remixed by Michael Brun on the New Year’s 2010-2011 compilation:

“It’s a Loving Thing” remixed by Dan Oden on SoundCloud.