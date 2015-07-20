You might want to listen to “It’s a Loving Thing” without watching the video, which was a bit dodgy even way back in the nineties (what was the label thinking?). This is from CB Milton’s second album, and is definitely the track that is remembered the most. Peter Bauwens, Phil Wilde and myself Michael Leahy were on a bit of a roll when we wrote it, as we had a few minor hits with CB already (and had worked on the 2 Unlimited albums, which helped).
It’s very much a track of its times musically, with the big infectious synth opening and a really uplifting chorus. CB gave it everything he had, and it fits his voice perfectly. The song crops up regularly on nineties compilations. Incidentally, we control the publishing and master rights. If anyone wants to use it, just get in touch via the contacts page.
Lyrically, the song is abut the changes love can bring. I have been asked if the third verse does not make it a gay anthem. The answer is not necessarily. It’s simply about a friendship that changes when one of the friends get bitten by the lurv bug!
It’s a Loving Thing lyrics
Joe sighed and closed his eyes
Can’t think of what to say
It’s so clear when he sees her face
But words just slip away
In other days in other times
He’d laugh and walk on by
But that was then and this is now
So happy he could cry
(It’s a loving thing) It will change your life
Change it every way
(It’s a loving thing) You can bet your life
It happens every day, hey, every day
Two girls in a lonely town
Wonder what’s in store
They shared dreams of running around
But one don’t run no more
In other days with other boys
She’d laugh and walk on by
But whereas once she never loved
She knows that she will try
(It’s a loving thing) It will change your life
Change it every way
(It’s a loving thing) You can bet your life
It happens every day, hey, every day
Oh, hey, oh, hey
Loving thing (Loving thing)
Oho, oho
Call me, I’ll be waiting
Can you hear me, I’m facing changes
Call me if you’re ready
I’m waiting, I’m facing changes now
Oooh, yeah
It happens every day
Oho, oh
(It’s a loving thing) It will change your life
Change it every way
(It’s a loving thing) You can bet your life
It happens every day
(It’s a loving thing) It will change your life
Change it every way
(It’s a loving thing) You can bet your life
It happens every day, hey, every day
(It’s a loving thing)
(It’s a loving thing)
(It’s a loving thing)
Oh yeah, love, oh, love
It happens every day
Love, oh, love
UPDATE: “It’s a Loving Thing” is finally available as a download from iTunes along with other CB Milton tracks:
“It’s a Loving Thing”, remixed by Michael Brun on the New Year’s 2010-2011 compilation:
“It’s a Loving Thing” remixed by Dan Oden on SoundCloud.
Wonderful song with lovely lyrics. I liked it..
nice song lyrics i love it
Old is Pure Gold.
Cool song. I liked the music more than its lyrics.
Thanks for the feedback!
Michael
lovely song. i really like it.
I like this one song keep posting http://hindinpunjabisongs.blogspot.com/
Wonderful song with lovely lyrics. I liked it..