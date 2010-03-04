I’ll be adding lyrics to some of the tracks I’ve worked on here with notes. I can’t help with finding downloads of many of these tracks, as for some reason the producers and/or publishers have never made them available.
Glasgow Perry Rose
If You Want to Know Me (Si tu veux m’essayer) Dana Winner
It’s a Loving Thing CB Milton
Nothing Like the Rain 2 Unlimited
Open Your Heart CB Milton
Send me an Angel CB Milton
We Can Break Away Indiana
I didn’t write any. Sorry!
This is not really the place for discussing webmaster issues. but Worpdress is an excellent platform. But you’ll find the best way is to go for your own domain and hosting. So even if you use WordPress, there are expenses.
An editor once pointed out that my intros to articles were never really all that interesting. So I started sending the articles without the intros – and they read better. The point being that you have to warm up the machine before anything good can be created. The best stuff comes after 10 minutes. You’re giving up too soon.
Everyone does. But the vast majority of material that is copied on the web is on very low-quality sites that are never seen anyway. I’d get worried if major sites started copying stuff.
Hi. You can subscribe to my feed at http://feeds.feedburner.com/A-lyriccom
Zombie, you’ve got me scared. I’d slay for a supply of good songs myself sometimes. 😉
Although this message comes from a dubious source, it’s worth an answer. Writing is an exercise, you have to do it often. Wasting the first 10-15 minutes is nothing – in fact, they are not wasted. You need them to ramp up and get going.
If you are flapping about wanting to write but finding nothing to write about, you should perhaps start exercises such s “object writing” (check it in a search engine). It can help kick-start the rest of the writing.
You can find this and other techniques in “Writing Better Lyrics”.
If you are only “wasting” 10-15 minutes before writing, you are doing better than most people. It’s important to clear your mind and more importantly get into the space where writing springs from. That does take time.
