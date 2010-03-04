I’ll be adding lyrics to some of the tracks I’ve worked on here with notes. I can’t help with finding downloads of many of these tracks, as for some reason the producers and/or publishers have never made them available.

Glasgow Perry Rose

If You Want to Know Me (Si tu veux m’essayer) Dana Winner

It’s a Loving Thing CB Milton

Nothing Like the Rain 2 Unlimited

Open Your Heart CB Milton

Send me an Angel CB Milton

Waiting (from Vermist)

We Can Break Away Indiana