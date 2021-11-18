The Waku family with Yves “Soulboy” Erauw

An old buddy, Yves Erauw, contacted me in 2020 with a plan to work with the Waku family singers. They are music biz royalty, three sensational singers each in their own right. What’s more, both Daddy and Guy can write and Guy is already well known as a producer of hits for many French performers.

I went to see them record the 50th anniversary edition of the Stevie Wonder hit, “Heaven Help Us All”. They work hard in studio and are great with other singers and musicians.

Yves later got back to me with ideas for a new song. Was I interested? The scratch vocals that came in were exciting – full of the soulful singing I had heard in studio. I felt that they deserved something with a little substance. We were already well into the debates around Trump, BLM and Brexit and I was struck by the incredible animosity that was being displayed all round. The covid crisis only added to it.

So I penned a track that was a call to get back to more normal, human relations. The first read-through took three hours. We then booked a rehearsal room for another three hours to work on the parts and harmonies. Only then did we book the Musiclab studio (with Pietro Lacirignola at the desk). The backing singers were the rock-steady Nelson Touil and the remarkable Horphil Moké.

For the video, Yves brought us on an urbex tour of abandoned coalmines around Charleroi in Belgium. They perfectly fit the vibe of the “broken world” in the lyrics. He even found a grand piano we could use.

All in all, definitely one of the songs I am most proud to have worked on.

Where Did Our Love Go – full lyrics

I was born to sing, to raise my voice in a broken world– that’s where I want to be

Can you hear the words of people, one by one, turnin’ around to see?

Askin’ what… their world, their world will be?

All this noise around me – who’ll stand and join me?

Where did, where did our love go?

For get the noise around me – let love surround me

Where did, where did our love go?

(Deep in the night, when it’s only you and me… mmh) – this line was not eventually used

But the streets are paved with angry folk, shoutin’ at me. That’s all that I can see

No-one to care or share some words with me, share a prayer of hope with me

It’s gone… just gone

Come on, come on, come and sing with me

All this noise around me – who’ll stand and join me?

Where did, where did our love go?

For get the noise around me – let love surround me

Where did, where did our love go?

What do we want to be? (stronger, stronger) (stronger, stronger)

What do we want to be? (stronger, stronger) (stronger, stronger)

Open your hearts to see, I want to feel you, come on

Open your hearts to see, to see

All this noise around me, come stand and join me

Add your voice and sing with me

Can you hear the people calling?

Ah-ah-ah…

All this noise around me – who’ll stand and join me?

Where did, where did our love go?

