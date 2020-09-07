They know everything we do

Chit-Chat Polka: the ultimate gossip song from the heart of Hollywood

Ever get the feeling you’re being watched? Well what do you expect when you splash all your life, loves and political opinions across social media? 😉

“The Chit-Chat Polka” is a song I wrote for “The Voice of Strauss”, Harry Coseman. It’s a polka – yep, a real one – that was originally written by Johann Strauss. As it’s about gossip, I thought I’d update to Strauss 2.0 and set it in the world of social media. Click through for the video (shot in Gossipville, USA – otherwise known as Los Angeles) and the official Chit-Chat lyrics.