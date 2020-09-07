They know everything we do

Ever get the feeling you’re being watched? Well what do you expect when you splash all your life, loves and political opinions across social media? 😉
“The Chit-Chat Polka” is a song I wrote for “The Voice of Strauss”, Harry Coseman. It’s a polka – yep, a real one – that was originally written by Johann Strauss. As it’s about gossip, I thought I’d update to Strauss 2.0 and set it in the world of social media. Click through for the video (shot in Gossipville, USA – otherwise known as Los Angeles) and the official Chit-Chat lyrics.