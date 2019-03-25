RIP: Scott Walker



From Walker Brothers star to creative powerhouse

The American singer Scott Walker has died at the age of 76 according to 4AD, the British label to which he had signed in 2006. Born under the name Noel Scott Engel in 1943, he began his career as a bassist and changed his name when he joined the Walker Brothers trio in 60s London.

The star, especially known for the titles “The Sun Don’t Shine Anymore” and “Make it Easy”, was described by his label as “one of the most respected innovators in the field of creative music”.

At one time, the Walker Brothers were as popular as any pop band of their day, driving hysteria at all of their appearances. Walker later became more reclusive, like “other people that have known that level of celebrity”.



Innovative songwriting within a pop format

Although it often said that he inspired David Bowie, Alain Bashung and others, the influence might not be directly felt. It is probably in his dedication to innovative writing within a pop format that the inspiration was most evident.

In addition to his own albums, Walker also wrote music for theatre and movies (including “The Childhood of a Leader”). In 2017, the BBC paid tribute to Scott with a Proms Concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Marc Almond and Radiohead are among the many musicians that have paid tribute to Walker since his death.

So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed. https://t.co/v33Ey91hbn — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) 25 March 2019

