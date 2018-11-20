Ravel’s Bolero back from the dead?

Although no lyrics are involved, I can’t resist talking about this classic case of copyright shenanigans 😉

Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero” is one of classical music’s most amazing success stories. The 15-minute one-act piece was commissioned by the Russian ballerina Ida Rubinstein and first performed in 1928. The repeated theme and slow build has been called “an exercise in hypnotism”. Since that time, it has generated millions of euros first for Ravel and later for his descendants.

Until 1996, that is. That’s when it entered the public domain.

The copyright bolero

Since that time, the remaining rights owner, Evelyne Pen de Castel, has been fighting to change its status. Practically since the writer’s death, the rights have been going to a succession of people with only a very tangential connection to Ravel himself, of which de Castel is the latest (and possibly last). What’s more, they are managed by several shell companies in a number of fiscal paradises according to a report in the French magazine Crescendo.

Since 2016, de Castel has been arguing that the work was not written by Ravel alone, but was co-composed with the choreographer Alexander Benois. Why? As he only died in 1960, the Bolero could continue to generate rights until 2039. The extra financial windfall could amount to some EUR20 million (note: estimates are by definition very approximate).

This application is not new and has already been rejected twice, in 2016 and 2017. According to people close to the file, the parties are bringing few new arguments. First hearing: January 2019. Will this one overturn the preceding decisions? Personally, I doubt it. But we will have to wait and see what the French courts decide. They tend to favour authors. But this case is pushing the limits, in my humble opinion.

In the meantime, enjoy one of classical music’s most singular and popular 15 minutes 😉