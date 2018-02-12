The Academic create the ultimate loop on Facebook



Irish Band uses live delay to create layered version of song

There are Facebook Live transmissions, then there is this. Young Irish band The Academic used Facebook Live to create an amazing looped version of their single “Bear Claw”. They played on the fact that there is always a short gap between what is being filmed and its arrival on Facebook. So they arranged each instrument on “Bear Claws” to fit Facebook Live’s delay, with each loop getting more complex, adding instruments, rhythms and melodies. Additionally, by projecting the video live from a soundstage they created an infinite tunnel consisting of all the previously recorded loops. The result is incredibly clever – and works as a song.

I can only guess how long this took to work out. Hit the play button and give it time to get going. Then hang around to get the full version of the song.

The Academic, power pop from mullingar

The Academic were formed in Mullingar, Ireland in 2011. The teens play a latter-day power pop that has earned a good reputation live. The band is made up of Craig Fitzgerald on lead vocals/guitar, Dean Gavin (drums) and brothers Stephen (bass) and Matt Murtagh (lead guitar). Their debut album “Tales From the Backseat” reached number 1 in the Irish album charts in January 2018, and the band is currently touring a lot.

Curiously, the band does not have a website as such. But you can find them on Facebook and Twitter.