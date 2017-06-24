by
Brexit: the John Lennon connection

Iconic song “Imagine” gets quoted twice in the same day

Mod, scooter british flagI was amused to see the exchange between the EU president Donald Tusk and the Belgian prime minister the other day concerning Brexit. Tusk was – perhaps wistfully – hoping that Britain would review its decision to leave the EU before it was too late, quoting John Lennon. The Belgian prime minister followed retorted with a quote from the same song.

Earlier, EU President Donald Tusk had channelled John Lennon’s “Imagine” as he said he hoped Brexit could be reversed — though others immediately poured cold water on the idea.

“Who knows? You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one,” the former Polish premier said with a broad smile, quoting Lennon’s iconic song.

But Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel — who has strongly argued for EU unity on Brexit — said Tusk should let it be.

“I am not a dreamer and I am not the only one,” Michel told reporters, saying he thought it was “British humour” by Tusk.

