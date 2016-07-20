Queen asks Trump to stop using their music – again

Queen have again expressed their frustration that Donald Trump is using their 1977 single ‘We Are The Champions’ at his rallies. The song was heard when he appeared at the party’s National Convention in Cleveland on Monday July 18, 2016.

In a statement, Queen said they are “frustrated” at Trump’s “repeated unauthorised use of the song”. Already a month ago guitarist Brian May said that permission for Trump to use ‘We Are The Champions’ “was neither sought nor given”.