david Bowie mash-up set to the silver screen

Soulwax strike again. The Belgian DJ duo Soulwax, that also work as the DJ duo 2ManyDJs, have created what is probably the ultimate David Bowie tribute.

In “Dave”, the Belgian top model Hannelore Knuts (photo) plays a Thin White Duke-era Bowie. She is brought from room to room in a hotel, each of which contains references to classic Bowie albums. It is cleverly directed by Wim Reygaert. Remarkably, it dates from 2 years ago. Where has it been hiding?

This is one for trainspotters, as elements from Bowie’s life and career abound. I think the man himself would have appreciated it, as far from being just a fan-pic, it builds into something quite spectacular at the end.

Soulwax’s clever cut’n’paste of Bowie tracks is as tasteful as you can expect from a duo that frankly ooze respect and style.