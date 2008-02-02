What the Beck?

Beck’s label makes mistake in lyrics

I had to sympathise with Beck’s record label. While preparing the layout of a deluxe edition of his album “Odelay”, someone pasted in lyrics to the track “The New Pollution” that they found on a website. So the line “she’s alone in the new pollution” was actually printed as “she’s alone in the new delusion”. As mistakes go, that one’s not too bad. But then they forgot to replace them with the real lyrics.

By the way, Beck is still on Amazon!



This just proves once again what I have often said about the accuracy of the free lyric websites. How is it possible to make a mistake in the line that is actually the title of the song? I’m also sure that if you trawled a number of lyric sites, you’d find the same mistake duplicated numerous times.

Incidentally, Beck’s co-writers on the track are John King and Mike Simpson (funny how no-one ever mentions the co-writers). For some interesting notes on how the track has changed over time drop over to WhiskeyClone.

“Scratch” vocals

Staying with Beck lyrics for a while, I note that he has come clean about some of the earlier tracks, admitting to Rolling Stone that some of the words were ad-libbed. “Most… were scratch vocals,” he said. “We just grew attached to them.” They include the lines:

She’s got cigarette on each arm

She’s got the lily-white cavity crazes

She’s got a carburettor tied to the moon

Pink eyes looking to the food of the ages

“New Pollution”.

Hmm. That explains a lot. Can I stop looking for meanings then?