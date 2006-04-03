Vote for the 100 top lyrics

I wish I had thought of this! VH1 in the UK is currently checking what its viewers consider to the best lyrics in a song. They have choose 100 lines from famous songs that range from Abba and 10cc to 50 Cents, U2 and White Stripes (yikes, I almost forgot the Beatles). How do you choose between lines such as “Born down in a dead man’s town. The first kick I took was when I hit the ground” (Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”), “Please allow me to introduce myself, I’m a man of wealth and taste” (“Sympathy for the Devil”, The Rolling Stones) and “One man come on a barbed wire fence, One man he resist, One man washed on an empty beach, One man betrayed with a kiss.” (“In the Name of Love”, US)? But choose you must.If I can chip in with an almost-forgotten personal favourite, check out Roxy Music’s “Love is the Drug”: “I say go, she say yes, dim the lights, you can guess the rest”. The early Roxy Music has some of the sassiest, darkest, most eloquent songs ever written.



Meanwhile, to cast thy vote in VH1’s lyrical derby, click over to The Nation’s favourite Lyric