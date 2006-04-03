by
on
under
Permalink

Vote for the 100 top lyrics

Posted on by

I wish I had thought of this! VH1 in the UK is currently checking what its viewers consider to the best lyrics in a song. They have choose 100 lines from famous songs that range from Abba and 10cc to 50 Cents, U2 and White Stripes (yikes, I almost forgot the Beatles). How do you choose between lines such as “Born down in a dead man’s town. The first kick I took was when I hit the ground” (Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”), “Please allow me to introduce myself, I’m a man of wealth and taste” (“Sympathy for the Devil”, The Rolling Stones) and “One man come on a barbed wire fence, One man he resist, One man washed on an empty beach, One man betrayed with a kiss.” (“In the Name of Love”, US)? But choose you must.If I can chip in with an almost-forgotten personal favourite, check out Roxy Music’s “Love is the Drug”: “I say go, she say yes, dim the lights, you can guess the rest”. The early Roxy Music has some of the sassiest, darkest, most eloquent songs ever written.
Roxy Music - Siren - Love Is the Drug
Meanwhile, to cast thy vote in VH1’s lyrical derby, click over to The Nation’s favourite Lyric

3 Comments

on “Vote for the 100 top lyrics
3 Comments on “Vote for the 100 top lyrics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *