Music and politics: Will they ever learn?

The upcoming election in Germany has provided another example of how music and politics are not necessarily made to get along. Opposition leader Angela Merkel has been using the Stones’ “Angie” to open her appearances. But does she really want to be associated with the words: “Angie, you’re beautiful. But ain’t it time we said goodbye?” See the full story
